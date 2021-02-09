Man Suffers Head Injury During Assault In Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Lincoln Police are investigating an assault first reported early Monday afternoon near 18th and “A”, that happened earlier in the day at 11th and “N”.
Officer Erin Spilker says they were called to 18th and “A”, where officers contacted a Z-Trip driver who reported being flagged down by a male carrying groceries. When the man started to get into the vehicle, he collapsed on the ground.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he had a serious head injury. Spilker says the victim had to have surgery done and the injury doesn’t look life-threatening and no one has been arrested.