Man Stabbed With Grill Fork By Woman

A 22-year-old man was stabbed with a grill fork Saturday night in south Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police, a 20-year-old woman was being disruptive and told to leave. Before she left, the woman apparently grabbed a grill fork and stabbed the 22-year-old man living in the home in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was treated and released.

Police know who the suspect is, but haven’t made an arrest yet.

