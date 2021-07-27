Man Stabbed In West Central Lincoln Neighborhood
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 27)–A 53-year-old man is recovering from a stab wound he suffered Monday afternoon in a west-central Lincoln neighborhood, police said on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of West “Q” Street, where they found the man with a stab wound to his left abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and his injuries are considered not life-threatening. Police say what led up to the stabbing remains under investigation.
So far, there are no suspects in the incident.