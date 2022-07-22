Man Stabbed Friday Morning In Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 22)–Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in downtown Lincoln around 9:30am Friday, critically hurting one person.
According to LPD, they were called to the scene at 11th and “O” Street, where a man was stabbed and taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, reported that officers have a suspect in custody, found in the area of 12th and “P” Streets.
The area along 11th Street between “O” and “N” streets was blocked off, as officers were conducting the investigation.
