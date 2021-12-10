Man, Son Suspected of Plotting To Kill Three People
BEATRICE–(KOLN-TV Dec. 10)–A southeast Nebraska man and his adult son are accused plotting to kill three people, including an underage boy.
The Gage County Sheriff’s Office says 71 year old William Seeman Jr. and his son, 40 year old Derrie Seeman, were arrested Thursday morning at their home in Liberty, 66 miles south of Lincoln. KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 NOW, reports the two were plotting to kill or have killed a family member, a juvenile male and an adult male in Blue Springs.
Evidence was obtained which implicated the pair. No details yet on from where that evidence came.