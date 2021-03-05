Man Shot To Death At Omaha Mayor’s Home
Omaha, NE (March 5, 2021) There was a shooting at the home of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert this afternoon. KETV Channel 7 reports that the Mayor is safe, but one person was found dead at the property. He was a man in his 70s. His name not released yet.
Police were called to the home shortly before 2 pm on a report of a shooting. Investigators have blocked streets leading to the Mayor’s home in southwest Omaha.
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.