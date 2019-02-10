Man Shot During Fight in North Lincoln

Lincoln Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fight outside a local restaurant. LPD said officers were dispatched to La Cabana, near 33rd and Cornhusker Highway, around 2 a.m. on a report of a large disturbance.

According to police, upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot and was taken to the hospital. LPD said no arrests have been made, but authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The incident is still under investigation.