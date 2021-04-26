Man Shot At Apartment Near Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN—(KFOR Apr. 26)—A man suffered a gunshot wound late Monday morning at an apartment south of downtown Lincoln, according to police.
Around 10:30 am, police were called to the 1500 block of D Street on a report of gunshots heard in the area and a witness reported hearing a male voice say that he had been injured. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings and a blood trail leading up to an apartment.
In a news release to KFOR News, police said officers searched the area but did not locate any victims at that time. A short time later, officers were notified that a man had arrived at a hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound that is not considered life threatening.
Officers were able to determine that this injury was a result of the gunshots fired in the 1500 block of D Street. This investigation is still in the preliminary stages and officers are still processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and canvassing the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.