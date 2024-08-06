Man Sexually Assulats Teen on Local Bike Trail

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)-Lincoln Police responded to a call of an attempted sexual assault on the Rock Island Trail, in the area of S. 14th and N. Mockingbird Lane Saturday afternoon where a 16-year-old female told officers a man had propositioned her and kept following her.

The teenager screamed and attempted to run away but tripped and fell to the ground. The man, later identified as 26-year-old Zabihullah (Zah-bee-hoe-lah) Armani from Lincoln, grabbed her leg but the victim was able to get up and run away.

Lincoln Police Public Information Manager Erika Thomas, said nearby residents then witnessed Armani attempting to flee and confronted the suspect, but he ultimately left. The victim had recorded a video of the suspect following her and offering her money.

Officers were able to locate Armani along the trail and took him into custody around 6:45 p.m. During a search of his person, officers found 0.4g of suspected methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Lancaster County Jail for attempted 2nd degree sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance.