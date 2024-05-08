Man Sentenced In Severe Beating of Pregnant Lincoln Woman

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 7)–The man found guilty of severely beating a 27-year-old pregnant Lincoln woman in late October was sentenced Tuesday to 41-to-50 years in prison.

A Lancaster County judge sentenced 29-year-old Ian Toegan for attempted murder of an unborn child, first-degree assault on a pregnant woman, use of a deadly weapon, assault by strangulation and tampering with a witness. Toegan was found guilty on March 28th.

Authorities took the woman to a Lincoln hospital on October 27, where they found out Toegan forced her to jump off an ice chest with the hopes of producing a miscarriage. This happened at a home near 20th and Park Avenue. That information lead hospital staff to perform an emergency C-section, which was successful and the baby is healthy.