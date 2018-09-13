Man Sentenced For Crash That Killed Lincoln Boy

A 23-year-old man is heading to prison for the crash death of an 8-year-old boy in Lincoln.

Lancaster County District Court records say Brandon Valentine was sentenced Thursday to 16 to 18 years in prison. He’d pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Authorities say the boy was a passenger in his father’s car on March 16 when it was hit by Valentine’s pickup truck at Cotner Boulevard and Garland Street. Jesse King was thrown from his car, while his son, Camden King, was trapped inside the wreckage. Both were taken to a Lincoln hospital, where Camden was pronounced dead.

A court document says investigators reported that the pickup’s air bag module indicated Valentine’s truck was going 67 mph when it struck King’s car. Valentine has said he was going 45 mph.

