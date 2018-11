One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash at 37th and O this morning.

Early reports indicated the 60-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on O shortly before 10:30 a.m. and crossed over into the westbound lanes. The man rolled the vehicle after hitting a fenced area and became trapped inside.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said he was conscious and breathing when they transported him to the hospital. Traffic was shut down here for a brief time, but is now back up and running again.