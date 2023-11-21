Man Runs Over Passenger After Being Wounded by LPD Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Two people were injured when an officer allegedly fired a shot and wounding a Jeep driver, while a female passenger in the SUV was hurt as she was trying to get out of the vehicle early Tuesday afternoon outside a north Lincoln motel.

Acting Police Chief Michon Morrow told KFOR News and other reporters at the scene an officer pulled up behind the Jeep outside the Microtel Inn and Suites near 27th and Fairfield with cruiser lights flashing. As the officer tried to contact the driver, the Jeep reversed and hit the cruiser. The officer moved out of the way toward the hotel and the Jeep accelerated toward him, prompting a shot to be fired hitting the driver.

“We do know that he was struck,” Chief Morrow said. It’s not clear yet if the officer fired one shot or multiple shots.

Morrow said during the incident, the female passenger got out of the Jeep and was run over by the SUV, as the driver was trying to take off. Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues. Chief Morrow did confirm that the officer who fired the gun is on administrative leave.