Man Rescued From Burning Apartment on Tuesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 30)–One person was rescued from their burning apartment Tuesday afternoon near downtown Lincoln.

However, a dog didn’t make it out of the apartment that was on fire and had died.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the apartment on the corner of 16th and “G”, about smoke and flames coming from a third-story apartment and a man was sitting in the window, saying he needed to jump. Once firefighters got to the scene, they found the man on the smoke filled window. A ladder was set up from one of the trucks and the man was rescue.

LFR says the man refused treatment by paramedics and went to a hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes, according to LFR.

Several neighboring units did have smoke damages and the apartments below the fire had some water damage. No determination on the exact cause of the fire has been made. Fire investigators, though, say smoking materials as well as some electrical sources were near the point of origin.

Damages are expected to be at least $150,000. No injuries were reported.