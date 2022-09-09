LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 9)–Lincoln Fire and Rescue had to save a man early Friday morning, after he found at the bottom of an embankment inside Dead Man’s Run near 70th and “P” Streets.

LFR Battalion Chief Mark Majors told KFOR News crews found a person at least 20-feet down a ravine with a bike nearby. The man was taken to the hospital for observation. How the man got down into the creek isn’t known yet, but police did find a bicycle on the embankment.

Chief Majors told us the embankment was walkable, but because of the man’s injuries, he was safely lifted from the creek bank in a “Stokes Basket.”