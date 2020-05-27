Man Questioned By LPD About Gun Left In A Rental Car
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–A man is in custody and being questioned by Lincoln Police for allegedly leaving a gun in a rental car.
There are few details regarding this case, but a police spokesperson told KFOR News the man came back to get the gun, but then left. He was found late Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Cornhusker and officer found out he was wanted by LPD for a drug charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
