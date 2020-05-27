      Weather Alert

Man Questioned By LPD About Gun Left In A Rental Car

May 27, 2020 @ 12:47pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–A man is in custody and being questioned by Lincoln Police for allegedly leaving a gun in a rental car.

There are few details regarding this case, but a police spokesperson told KFOR News the man came back to get the gun, but then left. He was found late Wednesday morning  in the 3700 block of Cornhusker and officer found out he was wanted by LPD for a drug charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

The investigation is ongoing.

