Man Previously Convicted Of Sexual Assault Accused of Burglary At Two Apartments
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–A 32-year-old man previously convicted of third-degree sexual assault is back in jail, after two women reported to Lincoln Police this week that he had in gotten into their homes this week.
Adris Khalaf had been previously convicted of third-degree sexual assault for an incident in July 2019 and was released with time served in January. According to Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz, early Tuesday morning, a 24-year-old woman said a man got into her apartment near 44th and “Q” and was standing at the foot of her bed. She woke up as the man, later identified as Khalaf, started making sexual comments and rubbing her shoulders. Later on Tuesday afternoon, Officer Bonkiewicz said police were called to an apartment complex south of 90th and “O”, where Khalaf was found hiding in a trash room and couldn’t explain why he was there, since he’s not a resident.
Bonkiewicz told reporters Thursday that officers were called early Wednesday morning to a home in the 1600 block of Sawyer Street about a trespassing complaint. A 31-year-old woman told officers she woke up and found someone, again later identified as Khalaf, turning on the light to the bedroom. She told him to leave and he put his shoes on and left.
Khalaf was found by officers a short time later and arrested for two counts of burglary.
Officer Bonkiewicz says they are encouraging anyone that may have encountered Khalaf or have information about these incidents to call police at 402-441-6000.