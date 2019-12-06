Man on Parole Back In Jail Following Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–Lincoln Police arrested a man listed as a parole absconder, after an officer ran the license plate of a vehicle at a hotel near the Lincoln Airport on Thursday.
The plate came back showing the vehicle owner as 37-year-0ld Jesus Garcia. He was stopped and officers found 1.4 grams of a substance that pre-tested positive as meth in his front pocket. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle.
Garcia was paroled in 2018 for third-degree assault, robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
Officers cited and lodged Garcia for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.