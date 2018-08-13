Man Killed In Work Site Accident

A work site accident Monday morning at a northeast Lincoln materials recycling facility left one person dead.

It happened at a recycling site at 70th and Arbor Road around 11:30am, according to Lincoln Police Captain Danny Reitan. The initial report was a man trapped under a large metal grate.

“Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and found the victim trapped under a grizzly bar,” Reitan said. “They (LFR) pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.”

A grizzly bar is used to separate large and small materials, Reitan added.

LPD and OSHA are conducting an ongoing investigation. Reitan said heavy equipment will be brought in to help remove the grizzly bar for the recovery of the victim’s body.

Right now, police are not sure what the victim was doing at the time.

“He was the only on site initially,” according to Reitan. “Another worker came by and was present when the accident happened.”

Police have not released the man’s name or age, pending notification of relatives.

