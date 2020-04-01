Man In The Moon To Comply With Social Distancing
Lincoln, NE (April 1, 2020) The Man In The Moon announced Wednesday, April first, that he is taking appropriate steps, in compliance with President Trump’s and Governor Pete Ricketts’ Executive orders, to maintain the correct Social Distance from occupants of Earth.
According to his statement the Moon, normally 329,000 miles from Earth, will withdraw to 600,000.
“The President and Governor Ricketts have requested that we maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other” said Mr. Moon, in his statement issued on the First of April. “Since we deal in much larger intervals, I have determined that a full 600,000 miles would be the logical equivalent.”
To express his solidarity with the people of Earth, and to participate in setting the proper mood, Mr. Moon plans to don a surgical mask each night, starting tonight, while in view of Nebraska and the rest of the world.
He also assured all those with property and possessions near bodies of water that all tides will be adjusted accordingly, so each high and low tide reaches approximately its normal point in each location.
The next New Moon, April 22, will occur on schedule, as will the next Full Moon on May 7. The Full Moon may be slightly less bright due to the increased distance, he advised, but “will not disappoint anyone.”