Man In Jail For Assault After Neighborhood Dispute

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 10)–A 55-year-old man is recovering, after he was hit in the head with a baseball bat, following a disturbance near 30th and “T” on Monday night.
Lincoln Police say the man and his 23-year-old son knocked on the apartment door of 45-year-old Robert Garrett, to talk about a disagreement that happened earlier in the evening. Garrett allegedly hit the older man in the head, then took off into a neighbor’s home across the street, who wasn’t involved or trying to harbor him.
Other people chased Garrett and started vandalizing windows to the house and vehicles outside, causing $1,000 damage. Police arrested Garrett for 2nd-degree assault.