Man In Jail After His Car Hits, Truck, Police Cruiser and a Building
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–A 34-year-old man is in jail facing a string of charges, after his car collided with a truck and a Lincoln Police cruiser before hitting an office building at 16th and “K” over the weekend.
Police say it was around 1:30am Saturday when a car driven by Reagan Nsimbani was southbound on 16th Street and ran a red light, hitting both the eastbound truck and police cruiser on “K” Street, then hit the building on the southeast corner of the intersection, causing about $500 damage.
Investigators say Nsimbani reportedly was trying to leave the scene of the crash, but officers were able to stop and put him in the back of another cruiser, where he was struggling with them. Nsimbani did not have a drivers license and would not submit to a chemical test. Police got a warrant for a blood draw, but Nsimbani violently resisted.
Two 24-year-old men in the truck were checked out at the scene for non life-threatening injuries. The officer injured in the crash was treated and released from the hospital for a head injury. Witnesses reported that Nsimbani’s car was driving at a high-rate of speed recklessly before running the red light.
After being medically cleared, Nsimbani was arrested for the following:
-Leaving the scene of an injury accident.
-First offense DUI.
-Refusal to a chemical test.
-Contempt of Court.
-Refuse preliminary breath test.
-Resisting arrest.
-Willful reckless driving.
-No license.
Damage to the car and truck are total loses, while the police cruiser suffered $7,000 damage.