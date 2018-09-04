A Lincoln man is in jail, following a high speed pursuit that originated on Interstate 80 in Lincoln on Monday evening.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, it was shortly before 8pm, when a trooper observed a westbound Ford Mustang traveling in excess of 120 miles per hour near mile marker 400 on I-80, just east of the Lincoln Airport. Radio communication was made with another trooper further ahead on I-80. That trooper pulled over to wait for the Mustang.

When the Mustang passed the trooper at more than 120 miles per hour, the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Mustang exited I-80 at NW 48th St. and began traveling north. The trooper then observed the Mustang increase its speed to 132 miles per hour in the 45 miles per hour zone on NW 48th St. near Gary Gately St. At that point, the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of a concern for safety of the public.

A short time later, the vehicle was seen turning east into a neighborhood. The trooper was able to locate the vehicle as it parked in front of a home on NW 45th St. The driver, Holden Ludwig, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested for speeding, willful reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Ludwig was lodged at the Lancaster County Jail.

The post Man In Jail After High Speed Chase In Northwest Lincoln appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.