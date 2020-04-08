Man Hurt After Falling From Bike, As Motorized Dirt Bikes Passed Him On Bike Trail
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 8)–A reminder for you that motorized vehicles are not allowed on bike trails, after an accident sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday evening.
It happened along the Jamaica Trail just south of Lincoln and north of Roca Road, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. A 49-year-old man was riding his bike on the trail, when two motorized dirt bikes rode by him. The man, who is hearing impaired, likely was startled by both of the dirt bikes and fell off his bicycle.
Sheriff Wagner said on Wednesday the man was taken to a Lincoln hospital and was treated for a broken clavicle and broken ribs. Wagner says witnesses didn’t think there was a crash between the bike and the motorcycle.
No citations have been issued.