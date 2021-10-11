Man Hospitalized After Fire Sunday Night In A Basement-Level Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 10)–A man had to be rescued from his basement-level apartment, when a fire broke out Sunday evening near 40th and “G” Streets.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue says crews immediately began a rescue operation while working to locate and put out the fire. Firefighters found the man and quickly got him out of the apartment. The man was hospitalized and was stable at the time he was transported.
Unattended cooking and food burning is to blame for starting the fire that did $25,000 damage.