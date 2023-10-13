Man Hit by Vehicle While Crossing West “O” Street Thursday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 13)–A 34-year-old man is recovering from non life-threatening injuries he suffered, after hit was hit by a car near Sun Valley Boulevard and West “O” Street on Thursday night.

Lincoln Police Sgt. David Lopez tells KFOR News the man was crossing “O” Street from south to north. Sgt. Lopez was not crossing at a crosswalk at the time. No specifics have been released on the type of injuries the man suffered, other than they were not life-threatening. No citations have been issued yet and alcohol is not a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.