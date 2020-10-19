Man Had Phone, Keys and Car Stolen Following Weekend Assault
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–Lincoln Police are investigating an assault from over the weekend, after a 22-year-old man showed up to the Hall of Justice on Sunday afternoon with obvious injuries to his face.
Officer Erin Spilker says the victim told investigators he went to a house party Saturday night at a home near North 33rd Street and was confronted by a group of men. He said he was told to leave, but once he was outside, the men started to attack him.
The man’s cellphone and keys to his 2014 red Ford Taurus were taken. The next day, the victim went to look for his vehicle but could not find it. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the car and believe that it was stolen.