Man Found with Gunshot Wound Next to His Wife Has Died

MALCOLM–(KFOR Nov. 7)–The man found shot alongside his wife last Friday afternoon at their home near Malcolm has died.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Tuesday morning said that 62-year-old Robert Boshart passed away Monday evening at a Lincoln hospital, three days after his wife, 62-year-old Joann Boshart, died at their home near NW 98th and West Adams Street, close to Pawnee Lake. Deputies found them with gunshot wounds while responding to the home on a welfare check. Joann Boshart’s sister called LSO, after she didn’t show up to drive the school bus for Malcolm Public Schools.

Houchin said an autopsy on Monday revealed that Joann Boshart was shot in the head. Security video at the home showed the only people at the house Friday were Joann and Robert Boshart. Investigators also recovered a firearm at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Robert Boshart. The investigation is ongoing to find out what led up to the shootings.