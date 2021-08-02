Man Found Outside Downtown Lincoln Police Headquarters With Injuries From Stabbing
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–A 52-year-0ld man collapsed on the west side of the downtown Lincoln Police headquarters early Saturday morning, who apparently was the victim of a stabbing.
Police Officer Erin Spilker says an officer saw the man collapse and determined the victim had been stabbed, which was later traced back to the area of 9th and “E” Streets. Once the victim was at the hospital, officers found out the man suffered a significant injury to the neck area.
The investigation is ongoing and if you have information that can be provided to Lincoln Police, call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.