Man Found In Closet With Suspected Meth

A call for help leads to an arrest of a man hiding in the closet with suspected meth in his pocket.

Lincoln Police were called to a home near 22nd and Orchard around 2:30am Wednesday about a mental health issue, where officers talked to a 62-year-old man, who agreed to be taken to a hospital for evaluation. The man told police there was someone inside his home that he thought would hurt his family.

The man’s 56-year-old wife, though, said no one else should be inside, but officers found 44-year-old Darrel Thompson hiding in a closet. Officers drew their guns, but Thompson ignored their commands and charged toward them.

Officer Angela Sands says Thompson’s stature kept the officers busy, where they tried to detain them but he dragged them out to the kitchen. Officers used a taser to take Thompson into custody. Investigators also found a pipe with suspected meth in Thompson’s pocket.

He had two arrest warrants, and was cited and lodged for possession of a controlled substance and a felony resist arrest.

Police say Thompson apparently was involved with the 56-year-old woman.