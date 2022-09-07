Man Found Dead At Lincoln Motel Identified

Lincoln, NE (September 7, 2022) Police today identified 49 year old Ronnie Patz, a Lincoln resident, as the man found dead at a Motel 6 near the airport last week. No charges have been filed in the death yet, but 55 year old William Wright is being held as “the only person of interest at this time” according to Assistant Police Chief Jason Stille.

Wright is charged with the death of Ronald George, who was found stabbed to death in an open field west of downtown last Tuesday.

Stille said Police Officers, with the assistance of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities employees and Lincoln Fire and Rescue, are searching Lincoln’s landfill for “certain evidence.” He did not reveal the exact evidence being sought.

Patz was identified by DNA testing that led to a familial match. Specific details on the condition of the body were not revealed, but Stille said they would be when the progress of the investigation allowed.