Man Faces Charges After Breaking Into Tow Truck Lot Early Monday Morning
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 27)–Police early Monday morning arrested a 51-year-old man, after he broke into a tow truck lot in west Lincoln, throwing tools out of on truck and driving it around the parking lot causing a disturbance.
Officers were called to Midwest Towing at 400 West “P” Street, where officers contacted Donald Covington near the northside of the parking lot. Covington allegedly yelled profanity at the officers, exposed himself and retreated into a large field. Officers looked through the field and found Covington. He was arrested for burglary, crminal mischief, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle, obstructing an officer and public indecency.
Captain Todd Kocian says Covington apparently got into the office by breaking several windows and found keys to several vehicles, where he started driving around the parking lot, causing damage to be estimated at just over $28,000.