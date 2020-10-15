Man Driving Stolen Semi Truck Who Died In Wednesday Crash Identified
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 15)–The man killed in a crash between a semi and dump truck Wednesday at 148th and Van Dorn has been identified as 37-year-old Zackery Stearns of Lincoln.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday said Stearns died after running a stop sign and crashing a stolen Peterbuilt semi into a trailer being pulled by the dump truck at the intersection. Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol received information about the stolen semi-tractor that was traveling eastbound on Van Dorn, east of Lincoln.
According to NSP, a trooper observed the vehicle traveling eastbound near 112th and Van Dorn. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, traveling at 80 miles per hour on the gravel road.
Following the crash, the trooper called for emergency medical personnel. Stearns was found dead at the scene. The driver of the other semi-tractor was not injured.