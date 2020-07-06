Man Driving Shot and Killed, While Passenger Escapes With Wounds
OMAHA–(KFOR July 6)–A 41-year-old man hit by gunfire early Sunday morning while driving was the latest victim in a deadly weekend up in Omaha.
Police say the man was found inside his car near 60th and NW Radial Highway, which is near the Benson area. Obdoo Walker died at the scene of the crash. A short while later, officers found another man with a gunshot wound a couple blocks away from the crash.
That 43-year-old man said he had been in the car with Walker and fled after the crash.
The 43-year-old was taken to an Omaha hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.