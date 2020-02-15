Man Dies After Fleeing From Narcotics Search
The driver of a vehicle in which officers found narcotics after a traffic stop died when he ran into traffic.
It all happened this past Thursday, 10 miles west of Lincoln on Interstate 80. Authorities say that after the drugs were found during a search, the man fled across eastbound lanes. He was hit by a passenger vehicle heading west in the westbound lanes.
The name hasn’t been released, but his vehicle had Illinois plates.
