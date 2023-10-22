Man Critically Injured in Sunday Morning Hit and Run Crash

LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 22)—A hit and run crash in southwest Lincoln early Sunday morning has left one person in critical condition.

In a release from Lincoln Police to KFOR News, officers were called around 4:30am to 14th and Cushman Drive where a man was hit by a vehicle.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and took the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is considered in critical condition but stable at this time. LPD is withholding his name pending family notifications.

Police later on Sunday morning confirmed on social media that 14th Street from Cushman Drive to Old Cheney Road had reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can call our non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.