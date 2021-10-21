      Weather Alert

Man Critically Hurt After Being Hit By A Car On West ‘O’ Street

Oct 21, 2021 @ 1:36pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–Lincoln Police are investigating a pedestrian/car collision from Wednesday afternoon along eastbound West “O” Street, near South Coddington, where a 55-year-old man was crossing the street mid-block, when a car in the outside lane hit him.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle is a 45-year-old woman and no citations have been issued for the time being.

The man remains in a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries.

