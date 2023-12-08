Man Convicted in Omaha Police Officer’s Death has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–A man serving life in prison for the 1970 killing of an Omaha Police officer has passed away.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections confirmed that Edward Poindexter died Thursday at the Reception and Treatment Center here in Lincoln. He was being treated for a medical condition.

Poindexter and David Rice were convicted in 1971 for planting a bomb that killed Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard. Both men were sentenced to life in prison. Rice passed away in 2016.

Poindexter was 79-years-old.