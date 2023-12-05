104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Man Convicted In Lincoln Homicide Nearly 50 Years Ago Dies in Prison

December 5, 2023 12:31PM CST
File photo courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services
Leonard Svitak (Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 5)–State prison officials say an 85-year-old inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary died on Monday.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections said in a release to KFOR News that 85-year-old Leonard Svitak had been serving a term of 10 years to life in prison for second degree murder. He was being treated for a medical condition at the time of his death.

Svitak was convicted in the March 1974 death of his 30-year-old ex-wife, Mary Svitak, at a north Lincoln home.

