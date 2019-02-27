Man Convicted In Hauling Over $1-Million In Pot Gets Jail Time

One of two people accused of hauling more than a quarter ton of marijuana through eastern Nebraska on Interstate 80 will spend time in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 39-year-old Felice Michael Giorgetti, of Huntington Beach, California, was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months. Giorgetti had pleaded guilty to possession for sale. The other person charged, Robert Rahon, also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing in April.

The two were in a truck headed east on Jan. 10, 2018 when a trooper pulled them over just east of the Beaver Crossing interchange on I-80 in Seward County for traffic and vehicle violations. One of its drug dogs alerted troopers to the presence of a controlled substance. Troopers say they found just over 526 pounds of marijuana in the truck.

The pot’s estimated street value: $1.5 million.