Man Commits Suicide After Standoff

A Lincoln man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a 2 hour standoff with law enforcement last night in Sherman County.
Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a rural area just west of Loup City around 8:30pm. They were checking a report of a suspicious man. They found 23 year old Trevor Jorgensen of Lincoln, and reported that he started shooting.
About 10:30, they said, he walked out of the trees where he was hiding, and turned the rifle on himself.
No shots were fired by law enforcement officers..and no explaination so far to explain what caused the standoff.
READ MORE: Fearing For Mom’s Life, 11-Year-Old Boy Stabs Man