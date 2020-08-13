Man Cited In Wednesday Morning Rollover Crash In Southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 13)–A 39-year-old man has been cited for DUI, negligent driving and having no driver’s license, after a truck he was driving went off the road and down into Salt Creek Wednesday morning in southwest Lincoln.
Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Thursday said officers were called out to near 300 Speedway Circle and when they showed up, they found Justin San Miguel with erratic behavior and showed signs of substance use. San Miguel tested negative on a alcohol breath test, but a drug recognition expert was called out and determined he was under the influence of a stimulant.
Bonkiewicz says their investigation shows San Miguel was driving truck eastbound on West Van Dorn Street, between Highway 77 and Park Boulevard, when the vehicle left the roadway to the south. The vehicle continued driving through a parking lot adjacent to West Van Dorn where it struck and destroyed a section of wire fence. It continued through a grass field and down the north bank of Salt Creek, where it rolled at least once and came to rest.
Bonkiewicz says San Miguel suffered minor injuries that didn’t require treatment.