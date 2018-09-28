Man Cited For Phony Tag, License Plates

A 24-year-old man was picked up for having fake plates on his vehicle and a painted registration tag.

Lincoln Police stopped Carlos Gomez early Thursday morning at 33rd and Huntington, after the plates were ran by an officer who was right behind him.

Turns out, Gomez had the paper work showing his car was purchased a year ago, but was never registered.

The plates were confiscated and Gomez was cited for no valid registration, fictitious plates, and wheel tax violations.

