Man Cited For DUI Twice In Three To Four Hour Span

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 28)–Lincoln Police picked up the same 26-year-old man in two separate DUI stops late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The first stop was just before 10pm at 27th and “E”, where Joshua Steckly was taken to LifePointe where he tested at a .145 before he was released to someone that could take him home. Then shortly after 1:30am, police were called to a single vehicle wreck at 59th and Holdrege, where officers found Steckly again after a vehicle he was driving crashed into a chain-link fence.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers reported that Steckly still looked like he was intoxicated. His blood alcohol content in the second stop was about 2-and-a-half times the legal limit at .204.

Steckly was cited for negligent driving, DUI and no proof of insurance.