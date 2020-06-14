      Weather Alert

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting in Lincoln Held Without Bond

Jun 14, 2020 @ 8:29am

A man charged in the shooting death of another man in Lincoln last month has been ordered held without bond while he awaits trial. A media report said that 30-year-old Ryan Long made his first appearance in court on Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and weapons counts. Police say Long shot and killed 31-year-old Michael Whitemagpie on May 23 after a night of gambling at Lincoln hotel led to a fight between the two men.

Officers found the Whitemagpie with gunshot wounds in an alley. Police say they have surveillance video that shows Long walking toward Whitemagpie from a white SUV in the alley before the shooting.

 

 

