Man Caught Steeling Copper Parts Behind Lincoln Business
A 50-year-old Lincoln man is in jail on a burglary charge, as police found him with pieces of copper from air conditioner parts in the scrap yard of Lincoln WinAir near 6th and Van Dorn early Friday morning.
Benjamin Temple was found hiding behind the building when police showed up. A truck was found in the back with pieces of copper in the bed, worth around $1,350. Surveillance video also showed Temple pulling up to the business in the truck.
Temple was arrested for burglary and put in jail.