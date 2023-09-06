Man Attacked During Late August Assault Has Died

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–A man that suffered a head injury after he was attacked August 27 at 13th and “P” died on Tuesday, Lincoln Police confirmed to KFOR News on Wednesday.

Captain Todd Kocian also told KFOR News an autopsy is being done and more information in the case could be released sometime later this week. While LPD has not officially released the name, the Journal Star has identified the victim as 55-year-old James Baylor. The man accused of assaulting Baylor, 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis, is currently facing a first-degree assault charge but prosecutors could amend that to a different charge.

Police found the victim with a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital in the early hours of August 27, where he was in critical condition. According to Police, three people got out of a vehicle and walked up to the victim. The victim (Baylor) was punched in the face before he fell and hit his head on the sidewalk.

Officers later identified the vehicle that took off and found it at 18th and “O” nearly an hour later, where Rodriguez-Alvis was taken to jail.