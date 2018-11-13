Man Attacked After Injuring Roommate’s Dog

An animal cruelty case near downtown Lincoln is under investigation.

It was last Friday (Nov. 9) in the 600 block of S 18th, a 22-year-old man told police he came home and found his dog was injured, with blood in the dog kennel.

Police say the man’s roommate, who had shown signs of drinking, was passed out on the couch, his hand showing signs of a dog bite. The roommate couldn’t get the dog in the kennel, so he tried force the animal into it.

The dog’s owner and another roommate beat up the third roommate and both were ticketed for assault.

The third roommate was ticketed for animal cruelty. Police say the dog treated by an emergency veterinarian.