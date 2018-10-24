Man Arrested Outside LPD’s Trunk Or Treat Event

A 20-year-old Lincoln man is facing charges after he was tasered outside LPD’s Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a man threatening two women in the east parking lot of the Lancaster Event Center. Police said Gregory Maddux refused to comply with officers and resisted arrest.

Officers said Maddux became physical and was tasered. As is protocol, he was taken to the hospital before he was taken to the jail.

Police Officer Angela Sands says, though, everything with Trunk or Treat went really well. Between 15,000 to 20,000 went through the gates to attend the 2nd annual event.