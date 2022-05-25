Man Arrested On Suspicion of Stealing Money From Stepfather-In-Law
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–A 61-year-old Lincoln man was arrested this week, after Lincoln Police found out he stole more than $50,000 from his 85-year-old stepfather-in-law.
Paul Sheldon is accused of theft by deception and senior adult abuse. According to Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer, the daughter of the victim first reported the missing money to police on April 6 when she stopped by the 27th and Holdrege precinct.
Investigators later developed Sheldon as a suspect, after he allegedly impersonated the victim over the phone and deposited money into separate bank accounts on 18 different occasions.
The exact amount taken was $50,300.